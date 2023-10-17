Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 5.1% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 350,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 317,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,826 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 549,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,193. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

