Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 143,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 303,666 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. 33,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,607. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

