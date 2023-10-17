Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 931,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 124,910 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 229,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 417,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 338,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 97,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,347. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

