Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned 1.36% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $44,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

DFIC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. 1,049,212 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

