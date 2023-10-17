Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,358 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $724,787,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 442,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

