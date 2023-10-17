Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after buying an additional 3,220,785 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after buying an additional 2,172,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,115,000 after buying an additional 2,008,761 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

