Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) vs. Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) Financial Survey

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) and Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.8% of Direct Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Northsight Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.75% 25.32% 1.89% Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $113.35 million 0.31 $4.17 million $0.06 41.67 Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Direct Digital and Northsight Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Northsight Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Direct Digital and Northsight Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northsight Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 176.67%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Northsight Capital.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Northsight Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Northsight Capital

(Get Free Report)

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space. The company also operates MarijuanaRecipes.com, a Website where subscribers can find hundreds of recipes and ingredients for creating snacks, meals, and deserts using infused cannabis; WikiWeed.com, an informational, user-driven wiki focused on recreational and medical marijuana topics and information that allows collaborative editing of its content and structure by users; MarijuanaMD.com, a directory of medical doctors who are willing to issue medical marijuana cards to patients; and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com, a directory of the company's Websites. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.