Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.18% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 141.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,591,387. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.