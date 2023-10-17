Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Gap Up to $47.32

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.32, but opened at $48.64. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 17,454 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 8,367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

