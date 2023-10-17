Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $47.85

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.85, but opened at $46.00. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 423,121 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $16,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 13,310.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,621 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

