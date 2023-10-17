Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 177 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.80 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average is $159.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.