Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

