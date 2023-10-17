Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

