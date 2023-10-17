Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $117,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $902.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.14 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $853.25 and a 200-day moving average of $795.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

