Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

