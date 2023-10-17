Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

PEP opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

