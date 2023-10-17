Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 6,951 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,394,000 after buying an additional 185,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.29%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.