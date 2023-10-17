DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 9.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DocuSign by 512.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 282,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 981,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign
In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Further Reading
