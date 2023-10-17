DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 9.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DocuSign by 512.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 282,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 981,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

