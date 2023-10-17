DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in DocuSign by 512.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 282,032 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

