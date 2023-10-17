Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Doman Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.58.

DBM opened at C$7.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.51. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.18. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of C$710.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.77 million. Analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8398656 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

