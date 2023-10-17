Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,489 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,421,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 108,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

