Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.