Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 174.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $368.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.98 and a 200 day moving average of $336.53. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.31.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,984 shares of company stock valued at $63,945,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

