Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,087.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

