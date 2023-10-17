Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $199,877,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

