Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $57.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.