Duality Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $551.62 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.29 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.