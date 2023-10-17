Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.74.
Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE MO opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
