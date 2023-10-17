Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.03 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

