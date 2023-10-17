Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.08 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $254.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.44. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.18 and a 1-year high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,468 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

