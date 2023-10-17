Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAG opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

