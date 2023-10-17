Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

