Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

CPA stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPA

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.