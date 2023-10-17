DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

