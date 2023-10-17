Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 8.8% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio purchased 3,943 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $5,510,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 22.7% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,027,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 189,921 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 34.1% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 49.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of ETG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 13,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,192. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

