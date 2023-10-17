Echo45 Advisors LLC Buys 3,567 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,157 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.8% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 462,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,305. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

