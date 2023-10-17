Echo45 Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after buying an additional 348,178 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. 112,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,676. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.