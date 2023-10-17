Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $10.91 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 9.0% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,424,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,563,000 after purchasing an additional 501,924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

