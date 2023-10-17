Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 115,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.