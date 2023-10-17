Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,346. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

