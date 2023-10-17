Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $10.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $605.85. 1,245,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,699. The business has a 50 day moving average of $559.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $575.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

