Echo45 Advisors LLC Purchases 6,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

