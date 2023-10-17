Echo45 Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,520,000 after purchasing an additional 171,350 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,014,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,746,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,411. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.82 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average of $233.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

