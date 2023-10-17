Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,955. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.52 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

