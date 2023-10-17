Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 6,684 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,366,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.