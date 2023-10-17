Echo45 Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.68. The company had a trading volume of 838,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,778. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

