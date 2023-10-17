Echo45 Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2,115.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,273,000 after buying an additional 1,001,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.66. 857,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.91. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $204.73 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

