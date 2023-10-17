EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of EchoStar worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.