Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.