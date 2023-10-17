Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

ESLT opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.29.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Elbit Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 151.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.